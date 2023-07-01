Calais Campbell is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Atlanta Falcons collide with the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Calais Campbell Injury Status

Campbell is currently not on the injured list.

Calais Campbell 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 36 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 5.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Other Falcons Players

Calais Campbell 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Jets 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 2 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 3 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 4 Bills 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 5 Bengals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Giants 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 7 Browns 1.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 9 @Saints 0.5 1.0 2 0 1 Week 11 Panthers 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 12 @Jaguars 1.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 13 Broncos 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 15 @Browns 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Wild Card @Bengals 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

