Cordarrelle Patterson: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Cordarrelle Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons opening the year with a bout against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Cordarrelle Patterson Injury Status
Patterson is currently listed as active.
Cordarrelle Patterson 2022 Stats
Cordarrelle Patterson 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|144 CAR, 695 YDS (4.8 YPC), 8 TD
|31 TAR, 21 REC, 122 YDS, 0 TD
Cordarrelle Patterson Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|127.70
|94
|30
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|61.45
|237
|59
|2023 ADP
|-
|165
|55
Cordarrelle Patterson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Saints
|22
|120
|1
|3
|16
|0
|Week 2
|@Rams
|10
|41
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|17
|141
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 4
|Browns
|9
|38
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Chargers
|13
|44
|2
|1
|9
|0
|Week 10
|@Panthers
|5
|18
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 11
|Bears
|10
|52
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 12
|@Commanders
|11
|52
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 13
|Steelers
|11
|60
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Saints
|14
|52
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Ravens
|8
|17
|0
|1
|14
|0
|Week 17
|Cardinals
|9
|42
|1
|6
|42
|0
|Week 18
|Buccaneers
|5
|18
|1
|2
|1
|0
