Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will meet Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at Wrigley Field, at 7:15 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 18th in baseball with 89 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 16th in baseball with a .402 slugging percentage.

The Cubs' .249 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.

Chicago ranks 12th in runs scored with 369 (4.6 per game).

The Cubs rank eighth in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Cubs strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 19th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Chicago's 3.92 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs have the ninth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.255).

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 54 home runs as a team.

Cleveland ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .373 this season.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

Cleveland has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 322 (four per game).

The Guardians have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).

The Guardians are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Cleveland averages just 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.84 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

The Guardians rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.268 WHIP this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (9-5) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-5 with a 2.47 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 102 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Stroman is trying to secure his 15th quality start of the season.

Stroman is trying to record his 16th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

He has made six appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Tanner Bibee (4-2) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Bibee will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Cardinals L 7-5 Away Marcus Stroman Matthew Liberatore 6/27/2023 Phillies L 5-1 Home Jameson Taillon Ranger Suárez 6/28/2023 Phillies L 8-5 Home Drew Smyly Aaron Nola 6/29/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Kyle Hendricks Taijuan Walker 6/30/2023 Guardians W 10-1 Home Justin Steele Cal Quantrill 7/1/2023 Guardians - Home Marcus Stroman Tanner Bibee 7/2/2023 Guardians - Home Jameson Taillon Aaron Civale 7/3/2023 Brewers - Away Drew Smyly Julio Teheran 7/4/2023 Brewers - Away Kyle Hendricks Wade Miley 7/5/2023 Brewers - Away Justin Steele Adrian Houser 7/6/2023 Brewers - Away Marcus Stroman Freddy Peralta

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Brewers L 5-4 Home Aaron Civale Corbin Burnes 6/27/2023 Royals W 2-1 Away Gavin Williams Brady Singer 6/28/2023 Royals W 14-1 Away Logan Allen Austin Cox 6/29/2023 Royals L 4-3 Away Shane Bieber Zack Greinke 6/30/2023 Cubs L 10-1 Away Cal Quantrill Justin Steele 7/1/2023 Cubs - Away Tanner Bibee Marcus Stroman 7/2/2023 Cubs - Away Aaron Civale Jameson Taillon 7/3/2023 Braves - Home Gavin Williams Bryce Elder 7/4/2023 Braves - Home Shane Bieber Kolby Allard 7/5/2023 Braves - Home Cal Quantrill Jared Shuster 7/6/2023 Royals - Home Tanner Bibee Daniel Lynch

