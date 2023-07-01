At -110, the Georgia Bulldogs boast the best odds to win the SEC in 2023. They also have +225 odds to bring home a CFP title. Dig into the futures odds and other stats below prior to making a futures bet.

Georgia Southeastern Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.5)

+225 (Bet $10 to win $22.5) Southeastern Conference Championship Odds: -110 (Bet $11 to win $10)

-110 (Bet $11 to win $10) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Georgia 2023 Schedule

Based on the squad's opponents' combined win total last year, Georgia has been handed the 62nd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness. The Bulldogs will challenge seven teams this season that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule will pit them against one team that put up nine or more victories and zero squads that picked up three or fewer wins last year.

Opponent Date Week Result UT Martin September 2 1 - Ball State September 9 2 - South Carolina September 16 3 - UAB September 23 4 - @ Auburn September 30 5 - Kentucky October 7 6 - @ Vanderbilt October 14 7 - @ Florida October 28 9 - Missouri November 4 10 - Ole Miss November 11 11 - @ Tennessee November 18 12 - @ Georgia Tech November 25 13 -

