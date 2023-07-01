Georgia State 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The 2023 win total established for the Georgia State Panthers, 5.5, indicates it's going to be a poor season.
Georgia State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|5.5
|+130
|-155
|43.5%
Panthers' 2022 Performance
- Georgia State compiled 417.7 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 43rd in FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 83rd, surrendering 398.9 yards per contest.
- Georgia State ranked 104th in pass offense (202.6 passing yards per game) and 74th in pass defense (228.8 passing yards allowed per game) last year.
- Last year Georgia State won just two games at home and twice away from home.
- The Panthers won only two games as favorites (2-2) and two as underdogs (2-6).
Georgia State's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Darren Grainger
|QB
|2,431 YDS (58.4%) / 18 TD / 7 INT
747 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 62.3 RUSH YPG
|Jamari Thrash
|WR
|60 REC / 1,110 YDS / 7 TD / 92.5 YPG
|Tucker Gregg
|RB
|705 YDS / 12 TD / 58.8 YPG / 4.1 YPC
|Marcus Carroll
|RB
|616 YDS / 5 TD / 51.3 YPG / 4.9 YPC
|Jordan Veneziale
|LB
|65 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK
|Jontrey Hunter
|LB
|36 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 2 INT
|Antavious Lane
|DB
|55 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
|Javon Denis
|DL
|29 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK
Panthers' Strength of Schedule
- The Panthers are playing the 43rd-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total from last year).
- According to its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last season (56), Georgia State has the 39th-ranked conference schedule in college football.
- Georgia State's schedule includes nine games against teams with winning records in 2022 (three against teams with nine or more victories and two against squads that had three or fewer wins).
Georgia State 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Rhode Island
|August 31
|-
|-
|2
|UConn
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|@ Charlotte
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ Coastal Carolina
|September 21
|-
|-
|5
|Troy
|September 30
|-
|-
|7
|Marshall
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|@ Louisiana
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|@ Georgia Southern
|October 26
|-
|-
|10
|James Madison
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Appalachian State
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|@ LSU
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ Old Dominion
|November 25
|-
|-
