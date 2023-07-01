The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets rank 12th in the ACC, with +15000 odds to win the conference title in 2023. Check out the article below for more details on the team's futures championship odds.

Georgia Tech Atlantic Coast Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Odds: +15000 (Bet $10 to win $1500)

+15000 (Bet $10 to win $1500) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Georgia Tech 2023 Schedule

In terms of toughness, using its opponents' combined win total last season, Georgia Tech get the 27th-ranked schedule this season. The Yellow Jackets will take on teams this season that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule features teams that had nine or more victories and squads with three or fewer wins last year.

Opponent Date Week Result Louisville September 1 1 - South Carolina State September 9 2 - @ Ole Miss September 16 3 - @ Wake Forest September 23 4 - Bowling Green September 30 5 - @ Miami (FL) October 7 6 - Boston College October 21 8 - North Carolina October 28 9 - @ Virginia November 4 10 - @ Clemson November 11 11 - Syracuse November 18 12 - Georgia November 25 13 -

