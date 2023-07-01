Georgia Tech 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
The 2023 win total set for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 4.5, predicts it's going to be a rough season.
Georgia Tech Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|4.5
|+120
|-140
|45.5%
Yellow Jackets' 2022 Performance
- Georgia Tech was a bottom-25 offense last season, ranking 20th-worst with 325.9 yards per contest. On defense, it ranked 85th in FBS (402.1 yards allowed per game).
- Georgia Tech was a bottom-25 pass offense last season, ranking 23rd-worst with 192.2 passing yards per game. Defensively, it ranked 47th in FBS (212.0 passing yards allowed per game).
- Tech won just two games at home last year, but totaled three away from home.
- When favored the Ramblin' Wreck had only one win (1-2). When underdogs they went 4-5.
Georgia Tech's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Nate McCollum
|WR
|60 REC / 655 YDS / 3 TD / 54.6 YPG
|Jeff Sims
|QB
|1,115 YDS (58.5%) / 5 TD / 3 INT
302 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 25.2 RUSH YPG
|Dontae Smith
|RB
|419 YDS / 5 TD / 34.9 YPG / 4.8 YPC
19 REC / 125 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 10.4 REC YPG
|Hassan Hall
|RB
|521 YDS / 1 TD / 43.4 YPG / 4.5 YPC
28 REC / 165 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 13.8 REC YPG
|Charlie Thomas
|LB
|73 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 2 INT
|Ayinde Eley
|LB
|77 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK
|Keion White
|DL
|37 TKL / 12.0 TFL / 6.5 SACK
|Miles Brooks
|DB
|38 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 3 INT / 5 PD
Yellow Jackets' Strength of Schedule
- Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last year (77), the Yellow Jackets have the 27th-ranked schedule in college football.
- Georgia Tech will face the 58th-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its ACC opponents' combined win total last year (51).
- Georgia Tech has eight games scheduled against teams that finished with winning records in 2022, including three teams that had nine or more wins and two with less than four wins last year.
Georgia Tech 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Louisville
|September 1
|-
|-
|2
|South Carolina State
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|@ Ole Miss
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ Wake Forest
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|Bowling Green
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|@ Miami (FL)
|October 7
|-
|-
|8
|Boston College
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|North Carolina
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|@ Virginia
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|@ Clemson
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|Syracuse
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Georgia
|November 25
|-
|-
