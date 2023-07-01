The 2023 win total set for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 4.5, predicts it's going to be a rough season.

Georgia Tech Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 4.5 +120 -140 45.5%

Yellow Jackets' 2022 Performance

Georgia Tech was a bottom-25 offense last season, ranking 20th-worst with 325.9 yards per contest. On defense, it ranked 85th in FBS (402.1 yards allowed per game).

Georgia Tech was a bottom-25 pass offense last season, ranking 23rd-worst with 192.2 passing yards per game. Defensively, it ranked 47th in FBS (212.0 passing yards allowed per game).

Tech won just two games at home last year, but totaled three away from home.

When favored the Ramblin' Wreck had only one win (1-2). When underdogs they went 4-5.

Georgia Tech's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Nate McCollum WR 60 REC / 655 YDS / 3 TD / 54.6 YPG Jeff Sims QB 1,115 YDS (58.5%) / 5 TD / 3 INT

302 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 25.2 RUSH YPG Dontae Smith RB 419 YDS / 5 TD / 34.9 YPG / 4.8 YPC

19 REC / 125 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 10.4 REC YPG Hassan Hall RB 521 YDS / 1 TD / 43.4 YPG / 4.5 YPC

28 REC / 165 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 13.8 REC YPG Charlie Thomas LB 73 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 2 INT Ayinde Eley LB 77 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK Keion White DL 37 TKL / 12.0 TFL / 6.5 SACK Miles Brooks DB 38 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 3 INT / 5 PD

Yellow Jackets' Strength of Schedule

Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last year (77), the Yellow Jackets have the 27th-ranked schedule in college football.

Georgia Tech will face the 58th-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its ACC opponents' combined win total last year (51).

Georgia Tech has eight games scheduled against teams that finished with winning records in 2022, including three teams that had nine or more wins and two with less than four wins last year.

Georgia Tech 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Louisville September 1 - - 2 South Carolina State September 9 - - 3 @ Ole Miss September 16 - - 4 @ Wake Forest September 23 - - 5 Bowling Green September 30 - - 6 @ Miami (FL) October 7 - - 8 Boston College October 21 - - 9 North Carolina October 28 - - 10 @ Virginia November 4 - - 11 @ Clemson November 11 - - 12 Syracuse November 18 - - 13 Georgia November 25 - -

