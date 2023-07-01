Juuse Saros 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Might the Nashville Predators' Juuse Saros win the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL Most Valuable Player)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're thinking about a bet -- he's currently available at +20000.
Juuse Saros' Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +2000 (8th in NHL)
Juuse Saros 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|25
|Goaltending Record
|--
|14-11-0
|Shots Against
|22.34
|715
|Goals Against
|2.89
|67
|Saves
|20.25
|648 (4th)
|Save %
|--
|0.906
Juuse Saros' Next Game
- Matchup: Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH,BSSO,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
