Keith Smith is set to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Atlanta Falcons clash with the Carolina Panthers in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Keith Smith Injury Status

Smith is currently not on the injury report.

Keith Smith 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats
1 CAR, 2 YDS (2.0 YPC), 0 TD 2 TAR, 1 REC, 8 YDS, 0 TD

Keith Smith Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank
2022 Fantasy Points 1.00 543 130
2023 Projected Fantasy Points 3.19 532 127
2023 ADP - 275 75

