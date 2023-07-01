Khadarel Hodge: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Khadarel Hodge's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Atlanta Falcons against the Carolina Panthers. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.
Khadarel Hodge Injury Status
Hodge is currently listed as active.
Khadarel Hodge 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|20 TAR, 13 REC, 202 YDS, 1 TD
Khadarel Hodge Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|28.20
|319
|119
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|21.27
|386
|147
|2023 ADP
|-
|920
|288
Khadarel Hodge 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Saints
|3
|3
|38
|0
|Week 2
|@Rams
|3
|2
|57
|0
|Week 4
|Browns
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Buccaneers
|5
|3
|33
|0
|Week 9
|Chargers
|2
|1
|19
|0
|Week 10
|@Panthers
|2
|2
|37
|1
|Week 11
|Bears
|1
|1
|13
|0
|Week 13
|Steelers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Cardinals
|1
|1
|5
|0
