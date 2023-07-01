Michael Harris II -- with a slugging percentage of .718 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on July 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Stadium: Truist Park

Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .266 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Harris II is batting .421 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Harris II has picked up a hit in 61.0% of his 59 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.9% of them.

Looking at the 59 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (11.9%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.0% of his games this season, Harris II has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 20 games this year (33.9%), including multiple runs in six games.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 31 .298 AVG .239 .340 OBP .297 .479 SLG .385 9 XBH 9 4 HR 3 12 RBI 10 19/4 K/BB 22/9 5 SB 4

