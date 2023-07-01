In Group A, Norway is the -300 favorite to finish on top, and is +4000 to win the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Norway: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank Odds to Win +4000 12 1 Odds to Win Group A -300 6 1

Norway: Last World Cup Performance

Isabell Herlovsen was the team's leading scorer at the 2019 World Cup with two goals. Lisa-Marie Utland tacked on one goal.

Norway: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff New Zealand July 20 3:00 AM ET - - Switzerland July 25 4:00 AM ET - - Philippines July 30 3:00 AM ET - -

Norway Roster

Name Age Number Club Mathilde Harviken 21 - Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway) Marit Bratberg Lund 25 - SK Brann (Norway) Sara Horte 22 - Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway) Maren Mjelde 33 6 Chelsea FC (England) Anja Sonstevold 31 2 Inter Milano (Italy) Tuva Hansen 25 4 Bayern Munich (Germany) Guro Bergsvand 29 5 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England) Cecilie Fiskerstrand 27 1 Lillestrom SK Kvinner (Norway) Aurora Mikalsen 27 23 SK Brann (Norway) Guro Pettersen 31 - Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway) Guro Reiten 28 11 Chelsea FC (England) Caroline Graham Hansen 28 10 - Ada Hegerberg 28 14 Olympique Lyon (France) Amalie Eikeland 27 15 Reading FC Women (England) Karina Saevik 27 9 Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway) Vilde Boe Risa 27 8 Manchester United WFC (England) Sophie Roman Haug 24 22 AS Roma (Italy) Anna Josendal 22 21 Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway) Julie Blakstad 21 17 Manchester City WFC (England) Frida Maanum 23 18 Arsenal WFC (England) Ingrid Syrstad Engen 25 7 FC Barcelona (Spain) Emilie Haavi 31 20 AS Roma (Italy) Thea Bjelde 23 16 Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway)

