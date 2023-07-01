Penny Hart's 2023 campaign starts on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Atlanta Falcons against the Carolina Panthers. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.

Penny Hart Injury Status

Hart is currently not on the injured list.

Penny Hart 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 4 TAR, 3 REC, 20 YDS, 0 TD

Penny Hart Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 2.00 516 193 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 0.60 543 194 2023 ADP - 643 214

Other Falcons Players

Penny Hart 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Falcons 1 1 15 0 Week 15 49ers 1 1 3 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 2 1 2 0

