Falcons Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Atlanta Falcons right now have +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Falcons Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +220
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Atlanta Betting Insights
- Atlanta won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.
- A total of seven Falcons games last season hit the over.
- From an offensive standpoint, Atlanta ranked 24th in the NFL with 318.3 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 27th in total defense (362.1 yards allowed per contest).
- Last year the Falcons won only once away from home and had a 6-3 record at home.
- As favorites, Atlanta went undefeated (4-0) a season ago, and 3-9 as the underdog.
- The Falcons were 6-6 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.
Falcons Impact Players
- On the ground, Tyler Allgeier had three touchdowns and 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) last year.
- Allgeier also had 16 receptions for 139 yards and one TD.
- In 13 games, Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for 695 yards (53.5 per game) and eight TDs.
- In nine games with the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke passed for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.
- In the passing game, Drake London scored four TDs, hauling in 72 balls for 866 yards (50.9 per game).
- As a playmaker on defense, Richie Grant amassed 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|@ Lions
|-
|+2000
|4
|October 1
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|5
|October 8
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|6
|October 15
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|8
|October 29
|@ Titans
|-
|+12500
|9
|November 5
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 12
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|12
|November 26
|Saints
|-
|+3000
|13
|December 3
|@ Jets
|-
|+1800
|14
|December 10
|Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|15
|December 17
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 24
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|17
|December 31
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Saints
|-
|+3000
