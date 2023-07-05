Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians head into a matchup with Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Braves (-165). The game's total has been listed at 10 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -165 +140 10 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 9-1.

The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 50 of the 74 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (67.6%).

Atlanta has a record of 29-9 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (76.3% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Atlanta has played in 85 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-35-3).

The Braves have gone 7-7-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-15 27-13 21-9 36-19 44-23 13-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.