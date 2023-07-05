Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Guardians - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. and his .511 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (96 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Cleveland Guardians and Cal Quantrill on July 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Guardians.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.415), slugging percentage (.598) and total hits (115) this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks second in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Acuna enters this game on a 15-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .444 with two homers.
- In 80% of his games this season (68 of 85), Acuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (41.2%) he recorded at least two.
- In 23.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Acuna has had at least one RBI in 41.2% of his games this year (35 of 85), with two or more RBI 12 times (14.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 63.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 20 games with multiple runs (23.5%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|39
|.322
|AVG
|.353
|.411
|OBP
|.420
|.552
|SLG
|.647
|23
|XBH
|23
|8
|HR
|13
|25
|RBI
|29
|28/26
|K/BB
|20/17
|20
|SB
|21
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.82 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, 1.0 per game).
- Quantrill (2-5 with a 6.18 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 6.18 ERA and 5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .285 to opposing hitters.
