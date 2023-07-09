The Atlanta Dream (9-8) will look to continue a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Chicago Sky (8-10) on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on MARQ and BSSE.

Dream vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Arena: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Key Stats for Dream vs. Sky

Atlanta's 86.6 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 81.3 Chicago gives up to opponents.

Atlanta has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Chicago have averaged.

The Dream have put together a 6-2 straight-up record in games they shoot over 44.6% from the field.

Atlanta's three-point shooting percentage this season (36.4%) is 4.2 percentage points higher than opponents of Chicago are averaging (32.2%).

The Dream are 7-5 when shooting over 32.2% as a team from three-point range.

Chicago averages 33.8 rebounds a contest, 2.7 fewer rebounds per game than Atlanta's average.

Dream Recent Performance

Over their past 10 games, the Dream are posting 89.5 points per game, 2.9 more than their season average (86.6).

The Dream are making 6.5 treys per game in their last 10 games, which is 0.4 fewer three-pointers than their average for the season (6.9). That said, they sport a better three-point percentage over their past 10 contests (37.6%) compared to their season average from three-point land (36.4%).

Dream Injuries