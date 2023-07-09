Marcell Ozuna, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

  • Ozuna has nine doubles, 17 home runs and 28 walks while batting .250.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
  • In 48 of 72 games this season (66.7%) Ozuna has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (20.8%).
  • Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (22.2%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ozuna has driven home a run in 25 games this season (34.7%), including more than one RBI in 15.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 41.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.6%.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 33
.257 AVG .242
.323 OBP .326
.471 SLG .492
14 XBH 12
8 HR 9
21 RBI 19
37/14 K/BB 29/14
0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 3.68 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
  • Eflin aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.24 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 29-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.24), third in WHIP (.997), and 27th in K/9 (9.2) among pitchers who qualify.
