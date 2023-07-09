Michael Harris II -- with an on-base percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, 79 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

  • Harris II has 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks while batting .254.
  • Harris II has picked up a hit in 59.1% of his 66 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.7% of those games.
  • Looking at the 66 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (12.1%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Harris II has picked up an RBI in 22.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 23 times this year (34.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (10.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 36
.290 AVG .227
.330 OBP .277
.460 SLG .398
9 XBH 11
4 HR 5
12 RBI 13
22/4 K/BB 27/9
6 SB 5

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Rays have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
  • Eflin looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.24 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks 18th, .997 WHIP ranks third, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 27th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.