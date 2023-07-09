How to Watch the WNBA on Sunday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The WNBA's five-game schedule today is not one to miss. The outings include the Washington Mystics playing the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Today's WNBA Games
The Connecticut Sun face the Washington Mystics
The Mystics look to pull off an away win at the Sun on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- CON Record: 13-5
- WAS Record: 10-7
- CON Stats: 84.4 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 79.2 Opp. PPG (third)
- WAS Stats: 80.5 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 77.4 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.5 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 8.1 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (12.2 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 3.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -3
- CON Odds to Win: -149
- WAS Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 158.5 points
The Indiana Fever host the Dallas Wings
The Wings hit the road the Fever on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 5-13
- DAL Record: 9-9
- IND Stats: 82.2 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 85.9 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- DAL Stats: 83.9 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 83.1 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.8 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 2.4 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (18.1 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 3.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -2
- DAL Odds to Win: -132
- IND Odds to Win: +108
- Total: 170.5 points
The Phoenix Mercury face the Los Angeles Sparks
The Sparks travel to face the Mercury on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: AZFamily and Spectrum Sports
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 3-14
- LAS Record: 7-11
- PHO Stats: 76.9 PPG (12th in WNBA), 85.9 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- LAS Stats: 78.9 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 81.6 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (19.3 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 1.7 APG)
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.8 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -1
- PHO Odds to Win: -115
- LAS Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 162.5 points
The Minnesota Lynx play the Las Vegas Aces
The Aces go on the road to face the Lynx on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 9-9
- LVA Record: 16-2
- MIN Stats: 79.9 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 82.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- LVA Stats: 92.6 PPG (first in WNBA), 78.4 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (22.0 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 2.7 APG)
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (19.8 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 2.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -14
- LVA Odds to Win: -1451
- MIN Odds to Win: +825
- Total: 171.5 points
The Chicago Sky face the Atlanta Dream
The Dream take to the home court of the Sky on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 8-10
- ATL Record: 9-8
- CHI Stats: 78.1 PPG (11th in WNBA), 81.3 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- ATL Stats: 86.6 PPG (third in WNBA), 87.6 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (9.2 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.1 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Allisha Gray (18.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -1.5
- CHI Odds to Win: -122
- ATL Odds to Win: -100
- Total: 169.5 points
