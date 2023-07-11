The quarterfinals at Wimbledon will feature Iga Swiatek and Elina Svitolina battling for a spot in the semifinals on Tuesday, July 11.

The Swiatek-Svitolina match can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Iga Swiatek vs. Elina Svitolina Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Tuesday, July 11

Tuesday, July 11 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Swiatek vs. Svitolina Matchup Info

In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Swiatek took down No. 14-ranked Belinda Bencic, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3.

Svitolina took down Victoria Azarenka 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

In Viking Classic Birmingham, Svitolina's last tournament, she went head to head with No. 57-ranked Linda Fruhvirtova in the round of 32 on June 19 and was beaten 2-6, 0-6.

Swiatek and Svitolina competed in the quarterfinals at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 15, 2021. Swiatek won the match 6-2, 7-5.

Swiatek and Svitolina have matched up for two sets, and Swiatek has won them all.

Swiatek has taken 13 games against Svitolina, good for a 65.0% winning percentage, while Svitolina has claimed seven games.

Swiatek vs. Svitolina Odds and Probabilities

Iga Swiatek Elina Svitolina -650 Odds to Win Match +450 +160 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 18.2% 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 72.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 27.7

