Today's WNBA schedule includes top teams in play. Among those five contests is the Connecticut Sun playing the Chicago Sky.

Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!

Today's WNBA Games

The Chicago Sky play host to the Connecticut Sun

The Sun go on the road to face the Sky on Wednesday at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

Records and Stats

  • CHI Record: 8-11
  • CON Record: 14-5
  • CHI Stats: 78.0 PPG (11th in WNBA), 81.7 Opp. PPG (sixth)
  • CON Stats: 84.8 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 79.5 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

  • CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (9.5 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 6.2 APG)
  • CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.9 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 8.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -3.5
  • CON Odds to Win: -165
  • CHI Odds to Win: +137
  • Total: 159.5 points

The Indiana Fever face the New York Liberty

The Liberty hope to pick up a road win at the Fever on Wednesday at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBA TV
  • Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • IND Record: 5-14
  • NYL Record: 13-4
  • IND Stats: 81.9 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 85.5 Opp. PPG (10th)
  • NYL Stats: 87.4 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.9 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

  • IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (15.0 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 2.3 APG)
  • NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.4 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 4.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -9
  • NYL Odds to Win: -505
  • IND Odds to Win: +378
  • Total: 167.5 points

Watch live WNBA games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo.

The Minnesota Lynx play host to the Dallas Wings

The Wings travel to face the Lynx on Wednesday at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: Bally Sports
  • Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • MIN Record: 9-10
  • DAL Record: 10-9
  • MIN Stats: 80.4 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 84.4 Opp. PPG (eighth)
  • DAL Stats: 83.6 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 82.7 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

  • MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.8 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.6 APG)
  • DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (17.5 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -1.5
  • DAL Odds to Win: -123
  • MIN Odds to Win: +101
  • Total: 168.5 points

The Atlanta Dream face the Seattle Storm

The Storm hit the road the Dream on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • ATL Record: 10-8
  • SEA Record: 4-15
  • ATL Stats: 86.7 PPG (third in WNBA), 87.0 Opp. PPG (12th)
  • SEA Stats: 79.2 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 86.4 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

  • ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (18.7 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 3.4 APG)
  • SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (25.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -6.5
  • ATL Odds to Win: -284
  • SEA Odds to Win: +227
  • Total: 172.5 points

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Los Angeles Sparks play the Las Vegas Aces

The Aces go on the road to face the Sparks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

Records and Stats

  • LAS Record: 7-12
  • LVA Record: 17-2
  • LAS Stats: 78.5 PPG (10th in WNBA), 81.4 Opp. PPG (fifth)
  • LVA Stats: 93.6 PPG (first in WNBA), 78.9 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

  • LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.8 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 2.9 APG)
  • LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (19.6 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -13.5
  • LVA Odds to Win: -1445
  • LAS Odds to Win: +858
  • Total: 169 points

See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.