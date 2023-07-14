Braves vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 14
Friday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (60-29) against the Chicago White Sox (38-54) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on July 14.
The Braves will call on Charlie Morton (9-6) against the White Sox and Michael Kopech (3-7).
Braves vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, White Sox 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 7-1.
- Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
- The Braves have been favorites in 76 games this season and won 52 (68.4%) of those contests.
- This season Atlanta has won five of its seven games when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored 499 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.65 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 4
|@ Guardians
|L 6-5
|Kolby Allard vs Shane Bieber
|July 5
|@ Guardians
|W 8-1
|Mike Soroka vs Cal Quantrill
|July 7
|@ Rays
|W 2-1
|Charlie Morton vs Tyler Glasnow
|July 8
|@ Rays
|W 6-1
|Spencer Strider vs Taj Bradley
|July 9
|@ Rays
|L 10-4
|Bryce Elder vs Zach Eflin
|July 14
|White Sox
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Michael Kopech
|July 15
|White Sox
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Lance Lynn
|July 16
|White Sox
|-
|Kolby Allard vs Dylan Cease
|July 18
|Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 19
|Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 20
|Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs TBA
