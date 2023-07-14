Claire Liu meets Louisa Chirico to begin play in the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest, Hungary (in the round of 32). In her most recent tournament (the Wimbledon), she was knocked out by Lesia Tsurenko in the round of 128. Liu currently is +1800 to win it all at Romai Tennis Academy.

Liu at the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 14-23

July 14-23 Venue: Romai Tennis Academy

Romai Tennis Academy Location: Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary Court Surface: Clay

Liu's Next Match

In her opening match at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Liu will meet Chirico on Monday, July 17 at 8:05 AM ET in the round of 32.

Liu Stats

In her last match, Liu came up short 3-6, 6-3, 4-6 versus Tsurenko in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old Liu is 17-21 over the past 12 months and is still seeking her first tournament victory.

In four tournaments on clay over the past 12 months, Liu has gone 2-4.

Through 38 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Liu has played 21.4 games per match. She won 48.9% of them.

Over the past 12 months, Liu has played six matches on clay, and 21.7 games per match.

Liu, over the past year, has won 62.5% of her service games and 32.4% of her return games.

On clay over the past year, Liu has been victorious in 60% of her service games and 32.3% of her return games.

