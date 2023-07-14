Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon semifinals on Friday, July 14.

Djokovic has -550 odds to earn a win versus Sinner (+400).

Jannik Sinner vs. Novak Djokovic Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, July 14

Friday, July 14 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Jannik Sinner vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Novak Djokovic has an 84.6% chance to win.

Jannik Sinner Novak Djokovic +400 Odds to Win Match -550 +1100 Odds to Win Tournament -200 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6% 8.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 66.7% 40.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.9

Jannik Sinner vs. Novak Djokovic Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Sinner defeated Roman Safiullin 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Djokovic advanced to the semifinals by defeating No. 7-ranked Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 on Tuesday.

Sinner has played 71 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 24.2 games per match (36.5 in best-of-five matches).

On grass, Sinner has played 10 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 26.7 games per match (30.8 in best-of-five matches) while winning 58.8% of games.

In his 55 matches in the past year across all court types, Djokovic is averaging 25.7 games per match (31.9 in best-of-five matches) while winning 60.5% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Djokovic has played five matches and averaged 35.6 games per match (35.6 in best-of-five matches) and 10.5 games per set.

Going back to 2015, Djokovic and Sinner have met two times, and Djokovic is 2-0, including a 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win for Djokovic at the Wimbledon on July 5, 2022, the last time these two matched up.

In seven total sets against each other, Djokovic has won five, while Sinner has secured two.

Djokovic has beaten Sinner in 37 of 63 total games between them, good for a 58.7% win rate.

In two head-to-head matches, Sinner and Djokovic are averaging 31.5 games and 3.5 sets per match.

