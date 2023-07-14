Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. White Sox - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Orlando Arcia is available when the Atlanta Braves take on Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Truist Park Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Rays) he went 0-for-4.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .294.
- In 45 of 68 games this year (66.2%) Arcia has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (30.9%).
- Looking at the 68 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (10.3%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Arcia has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (29.4%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (11.8%).
- He has scored in 36.8% of his games this season (25 of 68), with two or more runs eight times (11.8%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|32
|.312
|AVG
|.275
|.368
|OBP
|.320
|.456
|SLG
|.392
|10
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|11
|28/10
|K/BB
|23/8
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff leads the league.
- The White Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.08 ERA and 97 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday, June 28 against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.08 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .217 to his opponents.
