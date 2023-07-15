Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. White Sox - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Marcell Ozuna -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on July 15 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has nine doubles, 17 home runs and 29 walks while batting .246.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 101st, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
- Ozuna has picked up a hit in 49 of 74 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has homered in 21.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25 games this year (33.8%), Ozuna has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (14.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 31 of 74 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|34
|.250
|AVG
|.242
|.319
|OBP
|.324
|.458
|SLG
|.484
|14
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|9
|21
|RBI
|19
|38/15
|K/BB
|31/14
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 5-8 with a 6.03 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday, July 6 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old's 6.03 ERA ranks 60th, 1.417 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 11.1 K/9 ranks sixth.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.