Sebastian Ofner (No. 72 ranking) will face Juan Manuel Cerundolo (No. 111) in the semifinals of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 on Saturday, July 15.

In the Semifinal, Ofner is favored over Cerundolo, with -190 odds against the underdog's +135.

Sebastian Ofner vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, July 15

Saturday, July 15 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Salzburg Tennis Club

Salzburg Tennis Club Location: Salzburg, Austria

Salzburg, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Sebastian Ofner vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Ofner has a 65.5% chance to win.

Sebastian Ofner Juan Manuel Cerundolo -190 Odds to Win Match +135 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 54.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.6

Sebastian Ofner vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Ofner took down No. 228-ranked Nerman Fatic, 4-6, 7-6, 7-5.

Cerundolo advanced to the semifinals by defeating No. 169-ranked Elias Ymer 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Friday.

Through 22 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Ofner has played 26.5 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.7% of them.

On clay, Ofner has played 16 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 27 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.2% of games.

In the past 12 months, Cerundolo has competed in 21 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 49.1% of the games. He averages 21.6 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set.

In 19 matches on clay courts in the past year, Cerundolo has averaged 21.6 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set, winning 51.0% of the games.

Ofner and Cerundolo have not competed against each other since 2015.

