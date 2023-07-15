A quarterfinal is next up for Ugo Humbert in the Hall of Fame Open, and he will play Kevin Anderson. Humbert's odds are the fifth-best among the field at +700 to win this tournament at International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Humbert at the 2023 Hall of Fame Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 15-23

July 15-23 Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame

International Tennis Hall of Fame Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Court Surface: Grass

Humbert's Next Match

Humbert will meet Anderson in the quarterfinals on Thursday, July 20 at 1:50 PM ET, after beating Steve Johnson in the previous round 6-4, 6-4.

Humbert Stats

Humbert is coming off a 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 197-ranked Johnson in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

In 19 tournaments over the past year, Humbert has gone 15-19 and has not won a title.

Humbert is 1-3 on grass over the past year.

Through 34 matches over the past year (across all court types), Humbert has played 25.1 games per match. He won 50.3% of them.

Humbert, over the past 12 months, has played four matches on grass, and 28.3 games per match.

Humbert has won 20.5% of his return games and 76.8% of his service games over the past year.

On grass over the past 12 months, Humbert has been victorious in 75.0% of his service games and 17.5% of his return games.

