Xander Schauffele is set for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club (par-70) in North Berwick, United Kingdom from July 13-16. The purse is $9,000,000.00.

Looking to wager on Schauffele at the Genesis Scottish Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Xander Schauffele Insights

Schauffele has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 17 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 on six occasions.

Over his last 20 rounds, Schauffele has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Schauffele has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

In his past five tournaments, Schauffele has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average five times.

Schauffele has made the cut in 13 tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 16 -8 276 0 19 6 10 $11.6M

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

The past three times Schauffele has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once. He has also finished among the top 10 two times and his average finish has been eighth.

Schauffele made the cut in each of his last three attempts at this event.

The Renaissance Club will play at 7,237 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,014.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while The Renaissance Club has a recent scoring average of +2.

The courses that Schauffele has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,350 yards, while The Renaissance Club will be at 7,237 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the +2 average at this course.

Schauffele's Last Time Out

Schauffele was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 83rd percentile of competitors.

He shot well to finish in the 86th percentile on par 4s at the Travelers Championship, averaging 3.79 strokes on those 48 holes.

Schauffele was better than only 25% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.55.

Schauffele recorded a birdie or better on seven of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, better than the field average of 2.0.

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Schauffele carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (1.7).

Schauffele's 15 birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the field average of 7.6.

At that most recent tournament, Schauffele's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Schauffele finished the Travelers Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Schauffele recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.6).

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

70 / 7,237 yards

