How to Watch the Braves vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 16
Ronald Acuna Jr. and Luis Robert will be among the stars on display when the Atlanta Braves play the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at Truist Park.
Braves vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 173 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta has an MLB-best .495 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have the second-best batting average in the league (.271).
- Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in baseball, scoring 5.6 runs per game (513 total runs).
- The Braves' .341 on-base percentage ranks second-best in MLB.
- Braves hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the seventh-lowest average in MLB.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors.
- Atlanta's 3.64 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in baseball (1.251).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kolby Allard (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves, his third this season.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when the left-hander tossed one inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/7/2023
|Rays
|W 2-1
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/8/2023
|Rays
|W 6-1
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Taj Bradley
|7/9/2023
|Rays
|L 10-4
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Zach Eflin
|7/14/2023
|White Sox
|W 9-0
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Michael Kopech
|7/15/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-5
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Lance Lynn
|7/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Kolby Allard
|Dylan Cease
|7/18/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/21/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/22/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|-
|-
