Rory McIlroy is the in the lead at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open after three rounds of play. McIlroy is shooting -13 and is +125 to win.

Genesis Scottish Open Fourth Round Information

Start Time: 1:45 AM ET

1:45 AM ET Venue: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par/Distance: Par 70/7,237 yards

Genesis Scottish Open Best Odds to Win

Rory McIlroy

Tee Time: 3:57 AM ET

3:57 AM ET Current Rank: 1st (-13)

1st (-13) Odds to Win: +125

McIlroy Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -6 6 2 3rd Round 2 66 -4 5 1 17th Round 3 67 -3 5 2 13th

Tommy Fleetwood

Tee Time: 3:57 AM ET

3:57 AM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-11)

3rd (-11) Odds to Win: +650

Fleetwood Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 E 4 4 74th Round 2 66 -4 7 1 17th Round 3 63 -7 8 1 1st

Scottie Scheffler

Tee Time: 3:35 AM ET

3:35 AM ET Current Rank: 5th (-10)

5th (-10) Odds to Win: +750

Scheffler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -2 4 2 26th Round 2 65 -5 5 0 7th Round 3 67 -3 6 1 13th

Shane Lowry

Tee Time: 3:35 AM ET

3:35 AM ET Current Rank: 5th (-10)

5th (-10) Odds to Win: +1400

Lowry Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 71 +1 2 3 99th Round 2 64 -6 7 1 5th Round 3 65 -5 5 2 3rd

Eric Cole

Tee Time: 3:46 AM ET

3:46 AM ET Current Rank: 5th (-10)

5th (-10) Odds to Win: +3300

Cole Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -3 5 2 15th Round 2 69 -1 2 1 62nd Round 3 64 -6 7 1 2nd

Genesis Scottish Open Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Byeong-Hun An 5th (-10) +3500 Max Homa 10th (-9) +3500 JT Poston 5th (-10) +3500 Wyndham Clark 39th (-5) +5000 Tyrrell Hatton 13th (-8) +6600 Tom Hoge 10th (-9) +10000 Daniel Hillier 52nd (-4) +10000 Harry Hall 10th (-9) +10000 Viktor Hovland 18th (-7) +15000 Robert MacIntyre 13th (-8) +15000

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.