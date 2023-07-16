Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. White Sox - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ozzie Albies -- with a slugging percentage of .737 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on July 16 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) against the White Sox.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has 16 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 27 walks while batting .269.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 51st in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Albies is batting .316 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Albies has gotten at least one hit in 68.1% of his games this season (62 of 91), with multiple hits 24 times (26.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 22.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Albies has driven in a run in 37 games this year (40.7%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (20.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 46.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (9.9%).
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|44
|.249
|AVG
|.290
|.305
|OBP
|.342
|.475
|SLG
|.568
|18
|XBH
|23
|10
|HR
|12
|34
|RBI
|32
|31/14
|K/BB
|26/13
|2
|SB
|5
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.60 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (3-3) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.30 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 123 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Saturday, July 8 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 46th, 1.344 WHIP ranks 50th, and 10.8 K/9 ranks eighth among qualifying pitchers this season.
