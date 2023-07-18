Tuesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (61-31) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (52-42) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves coming out on top. Game time is at 7:20 PM on July 18.

The Braves will call on Bryce Elder (7-2) against the Diamondbacks and Zach Davies (1-5).

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Diamondbacks 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Braves have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have won one of their last two games against the spread.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 79 times this season and won 53, or 67.1%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 24-7, a 77.4% win rate, when favored by -190 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 514 total runs this season.

The Braves have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule