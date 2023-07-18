Sportsbooks have listed player props for Ronald Acuna Jr., Corbin Carroll and others when the Atlanta Braves host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Elder Stats

The Braves' Bryce Elder (7-2) will make his 19th start of the season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Elder has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 17 times. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

The 24-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.97), 35th in WHIP (1.198), and 59th in K/9 (6.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Jul. 9 3.1 6 7 7 0 4 at Guardians Jul. 3 6.2 7 2 2 1 2 vs. Twins Jun. 27 6.0 4 2 2 4 4 at Phillies Jun. 22 7.0 3 0 0 6 2 vs. Rockies Jun. 17 6.0 4 1 1 4 0

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 48 walks and 58 RBI (123 total hits). He has stolen 43 bases.

He's slashed .333/.414/.593 so far this season.

Acuna hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jul. 16 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 15 3-for-5 2 2 3 9 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Rays Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jul. 8 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 18 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs, 54 walks and 77 RBI (92 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .258/.360/.573 on the year.

Olson has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .333 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and nine RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 15 3-for-5 0 0 0 4 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 1 4 4 0 at Rays Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Rays Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has collected 92 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with 26 stolen bases.

He's slashed .288/.362/.538 so far this year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jul. 16 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 16 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 38 walks and 47 RBI (94 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He has a .282/.361/.489 slash line on the year.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 3 2 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 14 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

