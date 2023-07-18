Dream vs. Lynx: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 18
On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, two of the WNBA's top scorers -- Rhyne Howard (10th, 18.5 points per game) and Napheesa Collier (fourth, 21.3) -- square off when the Atlanta Dream (11-8) host the Minnesota Lynx (9-11) at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSNX.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Lynx matchup in this article.
Dream vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSNX
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
Dream vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dream Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Dream (-6)
|170.5
|-255
|+215
|BetMGM
|Dream (-5.5)
|171.5
|-225
|+180
|PointsBet
|Dream (-5.5)
|170.5
|-250
|+185
|Tipico
|Dream (-5.5)
|171.5
|-250
|+190
Dream vs. Lynx Betting Trends
- The Dream have compiled an 11-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Lynx have covered 10 times in 20 chances against the spread this season.
- Atlanta has covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
- When playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year, Minnesota has an ATS record of 5-3.
- In the Dream's 18 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.
- A total of 10 Lynx games this season have hit the over.
