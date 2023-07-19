The Atlanta Braves and Sean Murphy ready for the second of a three-game series against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday at Truist Park.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +180 odds to upset. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 10 runs.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -225 +180 10 -110 -110 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 4-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 1-1-0 against the spread.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have gone 53-27 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.2% of those games).

Atlanta has gone 18-6 (winning 75% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Braves a 69.2% chance to win.

Atlanta has played in 93 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-40-3).

The Braves have covered 50% of their games this season, going 8-8-0 ATS.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-18 30-14 21-11 40-21 48-27 13-5

