Friday's game features the Atlanta Braves (62-33) and the Milwaukee Brewers (54-43) clashing at American Family Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 21.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Mike Soroka (1-1) to the mound, while Freddy Peralta (6-7) will answer the bell for the Brewers.

Braves vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Brewers 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 1-1-0 against the spread.

The Braves have been favorites in 82 games this season and won 54 (65.9%) of those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 53-27, a 66.2% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 54.5% chance to win.

Atlanta has scored 537 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Braves' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule