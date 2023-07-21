Austin Riley brings a three-game homer streak into the Atlanta Braves' (62-33) game versus the Milwaukee Brewers (54-43) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday, at American Family Field.

The probable pitchers are Mike Soroka (1-1) for the Braves and Freddy Peralta (6-7) for the Brewers.

Braves vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Soroka - ATL (1-1, 5.40 ERA) vs Peralta - MIL (6-7, 4.32 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Soroka

Soroka (1-1) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Sunday, when he threw three innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits to the Chicago White Sox.

The 25-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 5.40 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .266.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

Peralta (6-7 with a 4.32 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 19th of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.

The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.32 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .222 to opposing hitters.

Peralta is trying to pick up his 10th quality start of the season.

Peralta will try to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 45th, 1.245 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 11th.

