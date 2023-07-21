On Friday, Eddie Rosario (.206 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .251 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 121st, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.

In 50 of 83 games this year (60.2%) Rosario has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (22.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.7% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario has had an RBI in 24 games this year (28.9%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 31 games this season (37.3%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 36 .250 AVG .252 .284 OBP .324 .488 SLG .472 17 XBH 16 10 HR 5 27 RBI 17 42/8 K/BB 32/13 0 SB 1

