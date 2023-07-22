Seonghyeon Kim will hit the course at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California for the 2023 Barracuda Championship from July 20-23, aiming to conquer the par-71, 7,480-yard course with $3,800,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to wager on Kim at the Barracuda Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Seonghyeon Kim Insights

Kim has finished better than par eight times and scored six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five appearances, Kim's average finish has been 50th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Kim has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 36 -5 281 0 18 1 1 $1.4M

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,005 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,480 yards, 475 yards longer than average.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) has a recent scoring average of -6.

The average course Kim has played i the last year (7,284 yards) is 196 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,480).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim finished in the eighth percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of 3.20 strokes.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open was below average, putting him in the 28th percentile of the field.

Kim shot better than 90% of the field at the Genesis Scottish Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.64.

Kim did not have a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Kim recorded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.4).

Kim's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were less than the field average (4.9).

In that last tournament, Kim had a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Kim ended the Genesis Scottish Open with a birdie or better on four of the six par-5s, bettering the field's average of 3.6.

The field at the Genesis Scottish Open averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Kim finished without one.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards Kim Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

