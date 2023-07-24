Currently the Atlanta Falcons have been given +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +220

+220 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread last season.

The Falcons and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

Atlanta totaled 318.3 yards per game on offense last year (24th in ), and it gave up 362.1 yards per game (27th) on the other side of the ball.

Last season the Falcons won only one game away from home and had a 6-3 record at home.

As the underdog, Atlanta went 3-9 last season. As favorites, however, went undefeated (4-0).

The Falcons won only twice in the NFC South (2-4) and went 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Falcons Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Tyler Allgeier rushed for 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

In the passing game, Allgeier scored one touchdown, with 16 receptions for 139 yards.

On the ground, Cordarrelle Patterson scored eight touchdowns and accumulated 695 yards (53.5 per game).

In nine games with the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke threw for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.

Drake London had 72 receptions for 866 yards (50.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games last year, Richie Grant registered 3.0 TFL, 122 tackles, and two interceptions.

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers - +8000 2 September 17 Packers - +6600 3 September 24 @ Lions - +2000 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +2500 5 October 8 Texans - +15000 6 October 15 Commanders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +15000 8 October 29 @ Titans - +8000 9 November 5 Vikings - +4000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +20000 12 November 26 Saints - +4000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +1600 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +15000 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +8000 16 December 24 Colts - +10000 17 December 31 @ Bears - +6600 18 January 7 @ Saints - +4000

