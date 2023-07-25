The Atlanta Dream (12-10) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the Phoenix Mercury (6-16) on Tuesday, July 25 at Gateway Center Arena, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.

The Dream are coming off of an 86-78 loss to the Sun in their most recent game on Saturday.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 7.3 2.1 2.9

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Diana Taurasi Out Quadricep 14.8 3.3 5.3 Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Dream vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream Player Leaders

Allisha Gray averages 17.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. At the other end, she delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Cheyenne Parker leads the Dream at 7.4 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.5 assists and 14.1 points.

Nia Coffey posts 6.9 points, 5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the field and 39.7% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Haley Jones is putting up 4.2 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Dream vs. Mercury Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Dream -6.5 165.5

