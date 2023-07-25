The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter John Schreiber and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) against the Brewers.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: John Schreiber

John Schreiber TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has 17 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .257.

He ranks 76th in batting average, 97th in on base percentage, and 19th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.

Albies has gotten at least one hit in 65.3% of his games this year (64 of 98), with at least two hits 24 times (24.5%).

In 21 games this season, he has gone deep (21.4%, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish).

Albies has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (38.8%), with more than one RBI in 20 of those games (20.4%).

He has scored a run in 48 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 47 .236 AVG .279 .300 OBP .340 .451 SLG .559 19 XBH 24 10 HR 13 34 RBI 35 34/16 K/BB 30/15 2 SB 5

Red Sox Pitching Rankings