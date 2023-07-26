Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Red Sox - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Orlando Arcia -- with a slugging percentage of .576 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on July 26 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia has 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .291.
- Arcia has picked up a hit in 65.4% of his 78 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.8% of those games.
- He has homered in 12.8% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Arcia has had an RBI in 24 games this year (30.8%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (12.8%).
- He has scored at least once 29 times this year (37.2%), including 10 games with multiple runs (12.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|36
|.303
|AVG
|.278
|.361
|OBP
|.329
|.476
|SLG
|.406
|13
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|4
|21
|RBI
|13
|30/12
|K/BB
|26/10
|1
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (128 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello (7-6) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went four innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up six earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.