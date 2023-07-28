Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Matt Olson, with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, July 28 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is batting .254 with 19 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs and 61 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 80th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- In 65 of 100 games this season (65.0%) Olson has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- Looking at the 100 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 27 of them (27.0%), and in 7.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has driven home a run in 43 games this year (43.0%), including more than one RBI in 21.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..
- He has scored at least once 54 times this season (54.0%), including 19 games with multiple runs (19.0%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|49
|.273
|AVG
|.234
|.372
|OBP
|.348
|.624
|SLG
|.505
|31
|XBH
|22
|18
|HR
|14
|45
|RBI
|35
|55/29
|K/BB
|63/32
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 124 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty tossed six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.86, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .291 batting average against him.
