Brazil will face France in the 2023 Women's World Cup group stage, on July 29 at 6:00 AM ET. In their Group F openers, Brazil defeated Panama and France drew with Jamaica.

France is +169 to win and take all three points, while Brazil is +166 to do the same. The odds of a draw are +215. This match has an over/under of 2.5 goals.

Bet on the result of Brazil vs. France at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Brazil vs. France Game Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 6:00 AM ET

6:00 AM ET Location: Brisbane, Australia

Brisbane, Australia Venue: Suncorp Stadium

Suncorp Stadium TV Channel: FOX US

FOX US Total: 2.5

2.5 Brazil Moneyline: +166

+166 France Moneyline: +169

Brazil vs. France World Cup Betting Insights

These two teams score four goals per game combined, 1.5 more than this match's total.

These teams together allow zero goals per game, 2.5 fewer than this game's over/under.

Brazil has been a moneyline favorite only one other time so far this tournament, and won.

Brazil has played as a moneyline favorite of +166 or shorter in just one game this tournament, which they won.

France is an underdog for the first time this tournament.

France has not entered a game this tournament with longer moneyline odds than +169.

Brazil World Cup Stats

In Women's World Cup, Ary Borges has delivered three goals and one assist in one match for Brazil.

Geyse has compiled one assist for Brazil in Women's World Cup, but has not scored a goal.

Debinha has tallied one assist for Brazil without scoring a goal in one match in Women's World Cup.

In Women's World Cup (one match), Brazil's Beatriz has tallied one goal.

Take your pick for Brazil vs. France on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Brazil vs. France Recent Performance

Brazil went 7-2-4 in 2022 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +14. This year, its record is 3-0-3 against fellow World Cup squads (+3 goal differential).

Brazil earned a win on July 24 against Panama by a score of 4-0. The victorious Brazil took 23 more shots in the contest, 30 to seven.

Borges picked up three of her side's goals to lead the team against .

France was 6-0-3 in 2022 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring 22 goals and giving up 11. This year, its record is 4-2-1 against fellow World Cup squads (11 goals scored, four allowed).

In its last game on July 23, France drew Jamaica 0-0. France outshot Jamaica 12 to six.

While France didn't manage a goal against , Kadidiatou Diani had four shots to lead the team.

Brazil Roster

Name Age Number Club Barbara 35 1 CR Flamengo RJ (Brazil) Antonia 29 2 Levante UD (Spain) Kathellen 27 3 Real Madrid (Spain) Rafaelle 32 4 Arsenal WFC (England) Luana 30 5 SC Corinthians SP (Brazil) Tamires 35 6 SC Corinthians SP (Brazil) Andressa 30 7 AS Roma (Italy) Ana Vitoria 23 8 SL Benfica Lisbon (Portugal) Debinha 31 9 Kansas City Current (United States) Marta 37 10 Orlando Pride (United States) Adriana 26 11 Orlando Pride (United States) Leticia 28 12 SC Corinthians SP (Brazil) Bruninha 21 13 Gotham FC (United States) Lauren 20 14 Madrid CCF (Spain) Duda Sampaio 22 15 SC Corinthians SP (Brazil) Beatriz 29 16 SE Palmeiras SP (Brazil) Ary Borges 23 17 Racing Louisville FC (United States) Geyse 25 18 FC Barcelona (Spain) Monica 36 19 Madrid CCF (Spain) Angelina 23 20 - Kerolin Nicoli 23 21 North Carolina Courage (United States) Camila Fernanda Gomes Rodrigues 22 22 - Gabi Nunes 26 23 Madrid CCF (Spain)

Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

France Roster

Name Age Number Club Solene Durand 28 1 EA Guingamp (France) Maelle Lakrar 23 2 Montpellier HSC (France) Wendie Renard 33 3 Olympique Lyon (France) Laurina Fazer 19 4 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Elisa De Almeida 25 5 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Sandie Toletti 28 6 Real Madrid (Spain) Sakina Karchaoui 27 7 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Grace Geyoro 26 8 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Eugenie Le Sommer 34 9 Olympique Lyon (France) Amel Majri 30 10 Olympique Lyon (France) Kadidiatou Diani 28 11 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Clara Mateo 25 12 Paris FC (France) Selma Bacha 22 13 Olympique Lyon (France) Aissatou Tounkara 28 14 Manchester United WFC (England) Kenza Dali 31 15 Aston Villa WFC (England) Pauline Peyraud-Magnin 31 16 Juventus Turin (Italy) Lea Le Garrec 30 17 FC Fleury (France) Viviane Asseyi 29 18 West Ham United FC Women (England) Naomie Feller 21 19 Real Madrid (Spain) Estelle Cascarino 26 20 Manchester United WFC (England) Constance Picaud 25 21 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Eve Perisset 28 22 - Vicki Becho 19 23 Olympique Lyon (France)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.