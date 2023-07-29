Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros will hit the field against the Tampa Bay Rays and starting pitcher Taj Bradley on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 10th-best in MLB action with 130 total home runs.

Houston's .411 slugging percentage ranks 14th in baseball.

The Astros are 18th in MLB with a .248 batting average.

Houston is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (487 total).

The Astros' .317 on-base percentage ranks 16th in MLB.

The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fifth in baseball.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.

Houston has a 3.81 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.271).

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 151 home runs.

Tampa Bay ranks fifth in the majors with a .444 team slugging percentage.

The Rays' .255 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 549.

The Rays have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

The Rays rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Tampa Bay strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay has the first-best ERA (3.69) in the majors this season.

Rays pitchers have a 1.178 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Brown gets the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.27 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 105 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Brown heads into this game with nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Brown is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Bradley (5-6) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

He has earned a quality start one time in 15 starts this season.

Bradley will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Away Hunter Brown Luis Medina 7/24/2023 Rangers W 10-9 Home Brandon Bielak Jon Gray 7/25/2023 Rangers W 4-3 Home J.P. France Yerry Rodriguez 7/26/2023 Rangers L 13-5 Home Framber Valdez Andrew Heaney 7/28/2023 Rays L 4-3 Home Cristian Javier Shane McClanahan 7/29/2023 Rays - Home Hunter Brown Taj Bradley 7/30/2023 Rays - Home Brandon Bielak Tyler Glasnow 7/31/2023 Guardians - Home J.P. France Noah Syndergaard 8/1/2023 Guardians - Home Framber Valdez Gavin Williams 8/2/2023 Guardians - Home Cristian Javier Tanner Bibee 8/3/2023 Yankees - Away Hunter Brown Gerrit Cole

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Orioles L 6-5 Home Shane McClanahan Grayson Rodriguez 7/23/2023 Orioles L 5-3 Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells 7/25/2023 Marlins W 4-1 Home Tyler Glasnow Edward Cabrera 7/26/2023 Marlins L 7-1 Home Zach Eflin Sandy Alcantara 7/28/2023 Astros W 4-3 Away Shane McClanahan Cristian Javier 7/29/2023 Astros - Away Taj Bradley Hunter Brown 7/30/2023 Astros - Away Tyler Glasnow Brandon Bielak 7/31/2023 Yankees - Away Tyler Glasnow Domingo Germán 8/1/2023 Yankees - Away Zach Eflin Carlos Rodón 8/2/2023 Yankees - Away Shane McClanahan Clarke Schmidt 8/4/2023 Tigers - Away - -

