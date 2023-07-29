The 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities will have Cameron Davis in the field in Blaine, Minnesota from July 27-30, up against the par-71, 7,431-yard course, with a purse of $7,800,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on Davis at the 3M Open this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Cameron Davis Insights

Davis has finished better than par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has registered a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Davis has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Davis has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Davis has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 23 -8 275 0 13 1 3 $3.2M

3M Open Insights and Stats

Davis has two top-20 finishes in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 19th.

Davis has three made cuts in his past four appearances at this tournament.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year, while TPC Twin Cities is set for a longer 7,431 yards.

Golfers at TPC Twin Cities have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The courses that Davis has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,315 yards, while TPC Twin Cities will be 7,431 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Davis' Last Time Out

Davis was in the 77th percentile on par 3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of 2.9 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open ranked in the fifth percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.03).

Davis shot better than 71% of the field at the Genesis Scottish Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.64.

Davis carded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Davis did not have a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.4).

Davis carded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 4.9 on the 20 par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open.

At that last outing, Davis posted a bogey or worse on six of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Davis ended the Genesis Scottish Open registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.6 on the six par-5s.

The field at the Genesis Scottish Open averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Davis finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Davis Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

