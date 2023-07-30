Sunday's game between the Atlanta Braves (66-36) and Milwaukee Brewers (57-48) matching up at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET on July 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send AJ Smith-Shawver to the mound, while Colin Rea (5-4) will answer the bell for the Brewers.

Braves vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

The Braves have won 58, or 65.2%, of the 89 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Atlanta has won 20 of its 28 games, or 71.4%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.

The Braves have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 575.

The Braves' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule